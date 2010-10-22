Atomic Tom Amps Up the Art of Giving It Away

What’s an up-and-coming rock band to do when their instruments are stolen? Take it to the streets … or, at least the B-Train. That’s what Atomic Tom did. On a commuter train crossing the Manhattan Bridge into Brooklyn, the band performed “Take Me Out” while playing piano, lead guitar, bass, and drums–all on their iPhones. The whole thing was captured (by yet more iPhones) and posted on YouTube on October 14th. It quickly went viral.

This video is a great example of an important way to grow your business in the age of social media. It’s the Art of Giving it Away. It goes like this … the best thing you can do for your business is give something away. For free. No strings attached. Sound crazy? Not really. If you do it right, it’ll be something people can share and feel good about sharing. In this case, Atomic Tom gave away a free performance and a great video. You don’t even have to love their music to enjoy the magic of the unexpected live performance. Sure, the band members planned it. Sure, they hoped to get a PR bump out of it. But the genuine delivery, the willingness to put it out there raw and imperfect, and the added cool factor that the “sights and sounds” are all created and captured by iPhone, all this makes the video totally enjoyable and imminently sharable. With over 1.3 million views in three days and nearly 2.5 million in under a week, far, far more people know about Atomic Tom today than did a week ago. The newfound notoriety has propelled “Take Me Out” to iTunes Top 100 Singles Chart.

And you don’t have to play a mean iPhone to pull this off. If you caught the Chilean miners emerging from darkness last week, you may have noticed they were all wearing Oakley sunglasses.

Is the sight of miners emerging from two months of darkness wearing Oakleys a sign of pure altruism or genius marketing? It may well be both. The donation of 35 pairs of glasses retailing for $180 generated an estimated 41 million worth of media exposure. A Huffington Post poll showed over 90% of readers found Oakley’s donation either “commendable” or “well-intentioned, but also well-thought-out.” Even the cynics who thought it was “kind of despicable” may still take note the next time they’re buying. Oakley makes sunglasses so serious they were trusted to protect the eyes of these miners.