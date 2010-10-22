Asian Megacities at Risk of Billions of Dollars in Damage From Climate Change

A major report released today on the impact of climate change on urban Asia foretells of drastic damage to three coastal cities: Bangkok, Manila, and Ho Chi Minh City. These “megacities”–all with populations of 10 million or more–are expected to experience increases in temperature and flooding, costing the countries between 2-6% of regional GDP.

The report is the product of two years of research sponsored by the

Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Japan International Cooperation Agency

(JICA), and the World Bank.

The report also offers some city-specific strategies that would help mitigate impending disaster. In Bangkok, “measures to control groundwater pumping, improve flood forecasting and information, raise dikes and invest in pump station capacity, are needed,” said the press release. In Ho Chi Minh City, “management of mangroves and rehabilitation of urban wetlands,” will be crucial. And in Manila, urgent flood control infrastructure is needed.

The report can be downloaded here.

