App Store Politics: Dictatorship Versus Democracy

Two big announcements this week will change the way you get software on your desktop and in your web browser. Apple announced their upcoming App Store for the Mac, and Mozilla (developers of the Firefox browser) revealed its technical plans for implementing a webapp store. Both will offer an easier way to get quality apps, but they’re going about it in very different ways: one as a dictatorship and the other, a democracy.

Why All the Politics?

You can already download software from sites across the web after entering the numbers on your credit card, and those are stores which sell software applications. But the “app store” we’re talking about here is a relatively new marketing term for an old concept. An app store is a central place for users to find, purchase, install and update software applications from a variety of vendors. An app store gives users a guide to the “best” apps available, saving them the work of doing the research themselves. Users enter payment information into an app store once and can purchase software with a single click or tap from then on. The purchase and install process is quick, painless, and always the same. App stores give developers a way to reach a large customer base easily. In return, app store owners get a cut of all sales (in Apple’s case, 30%).

App stores break down the barriers between getting software to customers and payments to developers. This is a Good Thing. If you’re an innovative software developer with a great product, you can make bank thanks to a popular app store–provided that store will list your app, that is. Therein lies the rub. There are two divergent models for running app stores now: with a gatekeeper who has final say on what appears in that store, or with open shelves that the community and store owners curate through reviews and ranking.

App Store Democracy: The Mozilla Model

This week Mozilla Labs published this video, which details its new experiment for making the browser an app store in and of itself for web applications. As a developer, to make your webapp available to the store, you add a snippet of code to your site (no approval process required). As a user, you go to an app store run by someone you trust, and get that same unified purchase and install experience regardless of provider. Here’s the demo.