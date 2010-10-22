America Reacts: Obama Still Wins vs. Clinton (Bill); O’Donnell Scores by Not Being a Witch

Part Three of a series, read Part One or Part Two .

While several Democratic candidates are working to distance

themselves from an increasingly unpopular administration, Democratic

voters nationwide still respond better to an endorsement from President

Obama than one from former President Bill Clinton, according to

just-released research from maslansky luntz + partners and Roy Morgan Research

Additionally, Delaware Republican Senate candidate Christine

O’Donnell’s “I’m not a witch” ad scores well not only with Republicans

but with independents and even some Democrats. And the strongest line

of the week comes from Democratic Congressional candidate Bobby Bright

of Kentucky whose claim of being “the most independent member of

congress” resonated with voters from all parties nationwide.

We tested eight political TV ads using The Reactor, a technology that

taps into voters’ emotional responses to understand exactly how voters

feel when they view ads and hear political messages. This week’s test

was conducted with 532 Democrats, Independents and Republicans from

around the country to gauge voters’ second-to-second, gut reactions.

Note: while the ads tested were for local Congressional and Senate

races, they were tested with voters across the country and thus reflect

national political sentiment.

Ads, along with second-by-second voter responses displayed graphically, can be viewed at: