Dispatch From a Livestrong Rally: Insult Cancer, Ride With Lance Armstrong, Grow a Mo

As I chronicle in our November cover story, much of what Lance Armstrong’s foundation does on a daily basis happens behind the scenes: researching the economic burden of cancer, coming up with new services for survivors, prodding policymakers to boost funding. But four times a year, Livestrong hosts a large rally for its supporters. The latest is this weekend in Austin, where the foundation is based. Thousands are gathering for the Livestrong Challenge, which includes a bike ride, a run, and an awards banquet for top local fundraisers.

If the event is anything like the one I attended in Philadelphia in August, it’ll be a colorful, and at times poignant, embodiment of Livestrong, which is all about empowering survivors. As Sally Reid, a cancer survivor who handed out yellow roses to riders crossing the finish line, told me, “If I stand here long enough and close my eyes, I can feel a heart to this, an energy.”

The ongoing federal investigation into whether or not Armstrong used performance-enhancing drugs wasn’t mentioned, despite a story about it that day on the front page of the New York Times.

At Montgomery County Community College outside Philadelphia, the foundation erected a makeshift village near the race course. Cyclists registered, shared stories about riding with Armstrong in previous Challenges, listened to a live band, and checked out sponsor exhibits representing Livestrong’s striking duality. The latest feather-light cutting-edge bikes from Trek were adjacent to a display on bio-oncology products from Genentech and near the Movember dudes, a charity that promotes growing mustaches (“mo” for short) in November to raise awareness about cancer affecting men.