Five Leadership Lessons From a Fast Follower

Bob Guccione, the entrepreneur behind the Penthouse General Media publishing empire who died today at age 79, was not an innovator. Most of his moves, from starting Penthouse in 1965 to his attempts to branch out into other business interests and other media, were inspired by the recognized pioneer of this particular media niche, Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.

Yet General Media at its early ’80s peak was one of America’s

most successful businesses, worth an estimated $300 million. Guccione was

constantly on the lookout for new opportunities and never lost his appetite for

risk. Though his ideas may not have been as original as Hefner’s, he pursued

them with the same dogged determination and lived the high life with the same

gusto.

In short, Guccione’s Penthouse was the epitome of the fast follower–the business that may

not be the first to market with a new idea, but which is able to take it and

run. Today the term entrepreneur is used almost interchangeably with innovator,

but the fact is that the fast-follower model can be just as viable and just as

rewarding.

In the end, Guccione died sick and broke, his empire lost as

a result of a changing culture and changing technologies, not to mention the

consequences of his casual approach to paying taxes. Like most entrepreneurs,

he leaves a mixed legacy. But his career as a fast follower demonstrates five

important virtues that today’s entrepreneurs can apply if they have the

business skills to succeed but lack the imagination to be trailblazers:

When you’re

#2, you can take more risks. From the start, Penthouse was always edgier

than Playboy. While Hefner seemed to crave respectability, Guccione applied

the same basic high standards of craft and production value to material that

pushed the envelope of taste just far enough to entice the Playboy clientele,

without toppling fully over into pure trash. Clearly a lot of media moguls

today stumble when trying to walk that tightrope.

Don’t shy

away from controversy. By 1965, it was no big deal to put out a “gentleman’s

magazine” with pictures of naked women. Playboy had already absorbed and exhausted

the general cultural indignation around nudity and obscenity. So to gain

attention, Guccione had to whack the hornet’s nest. He sent his first

solicitations for his magazine to clergymen, school children, pensioners and

government officials, creating a firestorm of controversy. And as we all know,

for a startup, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

Keep

experimenting. Guccione was not a classic innovator, but he never stopped

thinking about new directions and new platforms for his brand. In the 70s, he

branched out from porn magazines to other types of magazines and other types of

porn, including his notorious big-budget cinematic orgy, Caligula. He didn’t

win all those bets–in fact, toward the end, he lost most of them–but he

realized that in the end, the only way to outdo Playboy was to outflank them.