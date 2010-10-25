Harvard’s EdLabs and Droga5 Use “Burner” Cellphones to Rebrand Reading

When TracFone, the fifth largest wireless company in the U.S. and the first among prepaid carriers, hired advertising shop Droga5, it didn’t come looking for a standard ad campaign. So Droga envisioned the brand as one with the potential to eliminate a plague in American public schools: the achievement gap between affluent students and their low income peers.

The result is the “Million,” a branding-meets-social-enterprise-experiment where middle school students receive cellphones and earn minutes in exchange for reading books. The campaign was developed in collaboration with Roland Fryer, the head of Harvard’s Education Innovation Laboratory (EdLabs), who’s studied whether incentives can prod students to dedicate more time to academic achievement.

On Oct. 8, the Million kicked off a pilot program, handing out Samsung phones to 1,500 sixth and seventh graders in Oklahoma City. The phones come preloaded with 300 minutes of talk time. Within the 1,500 participants, there are several cohorts that will allow EdLabs to study what motivates students. Some kids will get a certain number of minutes each month. Others will have to earn their minutes: For every point that a student racks up, he or she gets 10 minutes of usage time. (Reading Green Eggs and Ham gets a student half a point, whereas War and Peace is worth a whopping 45.) Another subset of students will receive daily texts offering informative factoids, like how a high school diploma translates to $1 million in added earnings over one’s career, to see if messaging is a motivator. A control group will be made up of 400 students who signed up for the pilot, but did not receive phones.

The program addresses the demand side of education, getting students to amp up their academic investment by giving them something they desire: an exclusive Million phone. “It’s something that you can’t get, I can’t get, even Jay-Z can’t get,” says Droga5 CEO Andrew Essex. “You haven’t lived until you see a sixth grader jumping up and down because their school is giving them something they want.”