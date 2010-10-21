Barnes & Noble’s Nook Comes to Walmart, Hot on the Heels of the iPad

Barnes & Noble’s e-reader, the Nook, will go on sale in 2,500 Walmart stores starting October 24th, the bookseller announced today. It will also be available for purchase on Walmart’s website. Both the 3G and Wi-Fi versions will be for sale, and Walmart is going to have special Nook-branded reading sections with little demo stations hawking the device.

The e-reader and tablet battles are expanding to brick-and-mortar stores at an increasing rate. The Nook came to Best Buy in April, and the iPad just landed in Walmarts last week. The Nook has done well, outselling Amazon’s Kindle in its first month, back in March.

B&N’s press release today, which insists on calling the Nook the “NOOK” (we hear you!) quotes a fellow named Chris Peifer, Vice President, Digital Business Development, who tells us that his company’s e-reader is “the perfect gift solution for anyone who loves to read.” Apparently the word “gift” has become too weak-sounding for business speak, and we now only deal in “gift solutions” for those strategic friend-family partners who may cause us occasional gift problems during the holiday quarter.

[Image: Flickr user Amagill]