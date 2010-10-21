iFive: India’s Scary Malaria Figures, Biodiversity, EA Nets Angry Birds, UK Cutbacks, Bob Guccione Goes to Big Penthouse in Sky

Yesterday was all about Apple, as the Cupertino launched hardware and software to an adoring world. And you all know what comes next: the unboxing and the hands-on. Here’s Engadget’s Josh Topolsky on the 13-inch MacBook Air. Does it make me wish I had saved my spondulicks for one instead of the MacBook Pro I bought last week? With it being so skinny, and me being so clumsy, that’s a definite nope.

1. Worrying figures that will have Bill Gates, interviewed in The Telegraph yesterday, worried. According to Medical Journal the Lancet, India’s Malaria epidemic is 13 times higher than official estimates. Although the WHO disputes the figure of 200,000 deaths per annum, one of the report’s lead authors told the BBC that worldwide figures could be higher as a result, as it is thought that countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia are underestimating the effects of Malaria.

2. Better news, however, for the country’s residents, is that India is first off the blocks to publish its “natural wealth” accounts–what better news for a world currently stymied by an economic left hook (for further details, please see Britain‘s spending review). As well as the nation’s natural resources–how many tigers are still gamboling friskily in the subcontinent, for example–the report aims to show the benefits that its ecosystems bring to mankind.

3. You want more on the cuts in the U.K.? It makes for depressing reading, especially when, after avoiding the worrying news that the government is looking for ways to store emails, phone conversations and Web footprints for up to a year, you start with WSJ editor Patience Wheatcroft’s editorial on the situation. And then you travel 30 miles across the English Channel, and you catch the riots and strikes in France, and you look at yourself, and you ask, a la David Byrne, “My God, how did I get here?” (Er, by train is the normal answer. And by 2014, it’ll be a greener, leaner train, thanks to a $1 billion investment by Eurostar in order to bring down its carbon footprint.)

4. From hopping frogs to Angry Birds. Electronic Arts, the behemoth of gaming, has, for $20 million plus sundries, snapped up the firm that holds the rights to Rovio’s crazy smash hit app. That $20 million, however, doesn’t buy the rights to the game, merely Chillingo, the firm that owns the publishing rights. Analysts reckon that EA’s decision is a bit cuckoo, as it’s overreaching itself on the social gaming front, and Rovio, the game’s developer, emitted a squawk (translation: angry tweet) from its headquarters that said this. “We have not sold out. We are Rovio. We own Angry Birds.” So what was the deal for then, EA?

5. And finally, leather trousered publishing magnate Bob Guccione has died. The founder of Penthouse–not a shelter publication, FYI–and sci-fi and tech magazine Omni, had been fighting cancer for several years before succumbing to the disease.