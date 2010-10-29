Nine Ways to Stop Worrying and Create a Worry Free Workplace

I’ve noticed a resurgence in worrying and stress amongst some of my executive coaching clients. I’ve spoken to at least three of them in the last month who were worried that their worrying was impacting their employees and making their employees worry, which impacted their focus and productivity, which made everyone worry about their jobs.

My RX was to help my individual clients stop or

reduce their worrying, so they could not only prevent an increase in employee

worrying, but they could also help stop or reduce their employee’s personal

worrying.

I’m a former (and on occasion, present) worrier.

Several years ago I realized three things.

1- Time

spent worrying is time we can use to seek solutions for some of the issues we

have been worrying about.

2- Worrying

over people, place and things, I can’t control is a waste of time, and doesn’t

allow me to take action where I can have control.

3- Just

because I feel a certain way, doesn’t mean it’s true and worrying about

something that is not real is a waste of time.

In other words, time spent worrying is a total waste of time. Since I didn’t have time to waste I took three

actions: