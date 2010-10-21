How Adversity Can Mold a Leader’s Ability to Deliver Value

Eminent leadership authority Warren Bennis once wrote that many leaders he had met had at one time in their lives been tested to their limits. Such experiences mold character and give the leader insight into self that is necessary to carry on.

This insight came to mind as I read Randall Stross’s

perceptive piece in The New York Times on Steve Jobs’ exit from Apple in 1985

and his subsequent experience with the computer startup company, Next. The Next

computer featured elegant design and powerful aspirations, but Stross (who

wrote a book on Jobs’ sojourn at Next) notes that it was underpowered and over

priced and never caught on in the market place. Working at Next was also

perilous; executive turnover was quite high. And the reputation of Jobs himself

lost some of its luster.

Next however was an excellent training ground for Jobs’

re-entry into Apple in 1997. The vision for excellence in design and

application still burned but as Stross points out Jobs learned how to manage

the creative talents of others, not simply his own.

Jobs’ experience holds lessons into today’s challenged

economy when many talented executives are out on the street, very often because

they were guilty of nothing more than being in the wrong place at the wrong

time, e.g. part of an organization that needed trimming to survive.

But you need not be shown the door to learn how to manage

more effectively now. Simply envisioning what it would be like to leave can

challenge you to think about what you would do differently now. Toward that end

here are three questions:

How am I adding value

to the organization? Consider what you are doing now. Draw up a list of

your responsibilities and then compare them to a list of actions you have

taken. Do they match? For example, if you are a vice president for finance and

you are spending time with balancing the books you are not operating at your

level. Likewise if you are sales executive and you spend all of your time in

the office and no time with your people or your customers, it may be an issue.

Reconcile your actions with your role.

How am I encouraging

others to add value? Leaders need to bring out the best in their teams.

What actions are you taking to delegate more responsibility to others? Are you

providing clear expectations and following up to see that people have the

resources they need to do their jobs? Looking down the road how are you

planning for others to assume your role or roles of other senior leaders? These

are big questions that all have an impact on value.