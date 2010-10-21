Five Leadership Lessons From the Lion Launch

When Apple’s executives took the stage in Cupertino yesterday, they weren’t just listing off the new features and products. They were giving a master class in how to design and market world-class products. Here are a few of the lessons we took home:

Watch what’s working in one product line, and adapt it to your other product lines …

Companies with multiple product lines often run them as separate fiefdoms, rarely interacting, other than occasional hobnobbing among their executives. Few share their lessons well. Apple showed yesterday that it’s one of them. “We invented some new things [for the iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS], and we’ve perfected it over the last several years,” Jobs said. “We’re inspired by some of those innovations in the iPad and the iPhone [and] we’d like to bring them back to the Mac.”

Smart companies make a habit of harvesting business lines for practices and features that work well, and then spreading those insights to other business lines, to improve products and processes there.

… but don’t copy indiscriminately



Apple could have said, “Multitouch is working so well in mobile devices, let’s start making the screens of our laptops and desktop monitors as well.” The company soon realized, however, that it was the principle of multi-touch that worked, but the implementation didn’t have to be the same for both sets of devices.

“We’ve tons of user testing on this, and it turns out … touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical,” Jobs said yesterday. “After a short period of time, you start to fatigue … . Touch surfaces want to be horizontal.” So Apple simply implemented new multitouch capability on the trackpad for OS X Lion.