Moms for Pot: Marijuana Initiative Gets a Surprising New Ally

Need more proof that California’s marijuana legalization proposition is gaining mainstream traction? Look no further than West Hollywood, where a group of mothers from A New PATH (Parents for Addiction Treatment and Healing) are campaigning in support of Proposition 19.

According to ABC News, the mothers believe that legalizing pot would cut down on gang violence by eliminating the black market for the drug. At the same time, they say, taxing marijuana could create much-needed resources for state schools.

The moms aren’t alone in their support, of course. The Service Employees International Union also supports the measure on the grounds that revenues from marijuana sales will support jobs. A recent Eyewitness News SurveyUSA poll shows that 48% of respondents plan to vote for the measure, while 44% expect to vote against it. In total, Prop. 19 has received $2,418,651 in donations–and just $213,000 have gone towards opposing the measure.

Not all marijuana growers support the proposition. That’s because legalization could make marijuana just another crop for the Central Valley’s big agriculture complex, potentially shutting out smaller growers in counties that currently rely only on “government and weed” for revenue.

On the other hand, legalization could mean a bonanza payday for small growers in the short term, with demand likely to outpace supply. In the long run, growers in Humboldt and Mendocino could position themselves at the luxury end of the market — the champagne of weed, if you will. Like just about every other legal product, it will all come down to branding, marketing and consumer demand.

This is all conjecture for now, but we may have the opportunity to witness the growth of an entirely new and fascinating industry by this time next month (that is, after the November elections).