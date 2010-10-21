advertisement
Innovation Agents: Ian Rowe, CEO of Public Prep

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

Have you located your north star? Do you even have a compass? Ian Rowe’s story will inspire you to find it if you haven’t already — at least that’s his goal. Rowe’s journey took him from the Gates Foundation to MTV and The White House USA Freedom Corps before he became the CEO of Public Prep, a network of non-profit single-sex charter schools. He’s taken everything he learned in the private sector and applied it to public education. Are you using your skills to make a difference?

This is the first in a series of video interviews about the paths that innovators took to get where they are today. Read more about Innovation Agents.

Video produced by Amanda Holt and Shatterbox.

