Do You Want Alignment or Compliance?

Pretty much everyone accepts the notion that for an

organization to perform well, the people in the organization should be aligned

with the goals to be achieved.

Whether the organization is a large corporation, a small

work group or two partners– alignment is critical. But what exactly is alignment, and how do we

achieve it?

Most systems rely on clearly defined goals as the means of

achieving alignment. The assumption is

that if everyone understands the tasks to be accomplished and the goals to be

achieved then they will automatically align the efforts towards the achievement

of the goals. Sound reasonable–except

it rarely works.

True alignment is a deep level of internal commitment to a

goal or a cause. It brings about a level

of energy that is willing to overcome all obstacles. It’s as if something inside of a fully

engaged person says, “We cannot fail, we must see this goal achieved.”

This is the energy we seek when we speak of getting a team

aligned. It is creating a team where

everyone is fully committed to the achievement of the goal. Anyone can tell when this state is achieved

because of a level of energy that flows throw a aligned team. This is the energy that lies within the

Context Field as defined in the Living Organization® model.

While establishing clear goals and metrics are an important

component of gaining alignment it doesn’t go far enough. Clearly the team needs to know what has to be

done and needs the metrics to provide it with the necessary feedback that

allows it to know if it is track to achieving the stated objectives.