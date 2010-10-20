App Store for the Mac: Will It Be a Home Run?

Tucked in among the expected announcements from Apple today (new MacBook Air, sneak peek at the upcoming version of OS X) was a surprise revelation: The App Store has been working so well for mobile devices that Apple will soon launch a version of the store for its desktop and laptop computers.

On the surface of it, the idea of expanding the App Store to serve Mac and MacBook users seems both brilliant and obvious. The App Store makes it drop-dead easy to find and acquire apps. All the apps are gathered in a single place. Top 10 lists show you what’s hot. One-click functionality lets you buy and install, and bang, you’re done.

So why not port that idea back to the Mac and make the process of discovering, buying, and installing new software just as easy for desktops and laptops as it is for mobile devices? Or, as Apple CEO Steve Jobs said of the Mac store — which will go live sometime in the next 90 days — “the App Store has completely revolutionized how people get their apps on the iPhone and the iPad. Why not the Mac too?”

As compelling as the idea sounds, it might not be the no-brainer that Jobs is hoping for. Here are some issues that will need to be fleshed out.

Do developers who make apps for mobile devices have anything to offer desktops and laptops?

The App Store has been a blazing success because the people who develop apps for it have made apps that work great on mobile devices. But are those entrepreneurs going to be able to make apps that people want to use on their desktops and their laptops? The two are compeletely different computing environments. The things you like to do on a mobile device aren’t necessarily the things you like to do on a PC. So much functionality is available on a browser that there seems little point in replicating it. You won’t need a Netflix or Hulu app in the Mac App Store, for instance.