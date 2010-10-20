Apple’s New MacBook Air: The End of the Conventional Hard Drive?

Apple introduced the latest version of the MacBook Air today, and it’s a feat of miniaturization. Steve Jobs described it as “what would happen if a MacBook and an iPad hooked up.” Perhaps most intriguingly, the new MacBook Air replaces a traditional hard drive with solid state (read: Flash) storage. Is this the end of the hard drive?

A solid state hard drive means that the Air turns on instantly (much like the iPad), has a seven-hour battery life, and can live in standby mode for up to 30 days. The new flash drive is also a staggering 90% tinier and lighter than a standard laptop hard drive, and it’s more reliable than a hard drive, too (no moving parts).

Apple ‘s decision to eschew a regular hard drive does make the Air pricey; the 1.4 GHz 11-inch model with 2GB of memory and 64GB of flash storage starts at $999, with the highest-end model (13.3-inch Air with 256GB of flash memory) climbing to $1,599.

There’s another reason why we won’t see hard drives disappear completely any time soon: no hard drive means no CD/DVD drive, either. It could be argued that downloading, the Mac app store, and Netflix-like online services will replace the need for these drives a few years down the line–but not quite yet.

The Air’s stats are impressive for such a small device. There’s a 1.8GHZ processor and 128GB of flash memory inside the 13 inch model, and a 1.8GHz processor and 256GB of flash in the 11 inch model. Both offer silent operation–no hard drive means no fans–a FaceTime camera (formerly iSight), multi-touch trackpad, full keyboard, Core 2 Duo processor, and NVidia 320M graphics.