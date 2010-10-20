The Dead Sea Scrolls Hit Google

Google has already placed millions of

books and historic documents online. Now, thanks to some generous

external funding and intra-institutional wrangling, it’s the Dead Sea

Scrolls’ turn.

Although replicas of the Dead Sea

Scrolls in various formats and levels of completeness have been

circulating for a while–even

hitting the museum gift shop market–full images of the scrolls will arrive on

the Internet in about a year, thanks to a three-way agreement between Google, the

Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Israel Museum. According

to the IAA, the Museum’s entire collection of approximately 30,000

Scroll fragments will be digitized as high-resolution images and made

freely available via Google. It will be the first time the Dead Sea

Scrolls have been photographed in full since the 1950s.

IAA general director Shuka Dorfman is

excited about the project, saying that “We are proud to be

embarking on a project that will provide unlimited access to one of

the most important archaeological finds of the 20th

Century, crucial to Biblical studies.”

Biblical archaeologists are also excited

about the project. “The Dead Sea Scrolls are

relevant to almost any question scholars ask from about 300 B.C. to

300 A.D.—the beginnings of Christianity, the creation of the Hebrew

Bible, the roots of today’s Judaism. Now this fundamental material,

this tantalizing evidence, will be available to all scholars at the

touch of a computer screen,” Biblical

Archaeology Review editor Hershel Shanks tells Fast Company. And judging by the profusion

of mass market books on the Scrolls too, the general public will

be happy about it as well.

Ever since their discovery more than 50 years ago, the Dead Sea Scrolls have fascinated researchers and

the general public. Generally believed to have been written by the

Essenes between 150 BC and 70 AD, the Scrolls provide invaluable insight into Judaism in the era of Jesus. They’ve also

posed serious

questions for believers in normative Judaism and Christianity

thanks to their surprising contents. Within the next year, however,

they will now appear on the Internet.

But there’s one complication: Written

on parchment and papyrus that are approximately 2,000 years old, the

original Dead Sea Scrolls are remarkably fragile. Visitors to their

home at Jerusalem’s

Israel Museum are only able to view small original sections of

the original scrolls at once, with the bulk of the Scrolls in storage for safe preservation.