Hotel advertisers buying space on travel sites? How very quaint. These

days, ad buyers aren’t targeting websites; they’re targeting specific

web users. Popular sites employ dozens of bits of tracking technology

to gather insanely detailed (albeit anonymous) consumer data, which are

then bundled up and auctioned off on so-called digital exchanges. Fans

at this New York techie-marketing symposium, packed with presentations

such as “Get Closer With Your Customers” and “Improve Your Marketing

With Data,” argue that ads making use of such info are more relevant to

consumers. Detractors say it’s akin to electronic espionage. Us, we’re

just trying to figure out why we keep getting served ads for sweatpants

and teeth whitening. — BS