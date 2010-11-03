Hotel advertisers buying space on travel sites? How very quaint. These
days, ad buyers aren’t targeting websites; they’re targeting specific
web users. Popular sites employ dozens of bits of tracking technology
to gather insanely detailed (albeit anonymous) consumer data, which are
then bundled up and auctioned off on so-called digital exchanges. Fans
at this New York techie-marketing symposium, packed with presentations
such as “Get Closer With Your Customers” and “Improve Your Marketing
With Data,” argue that ads making use of such info are more relevant to
consumers. Detractors say it’s akin to electronic espionage. Us, we’re
just trying to figure out why we keep getting served ads for sweatpants
and teeth whitening. — BS
Wed, November 03
Sneek A Peek
Ad:tech
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.