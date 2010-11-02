Streaming Media West 2010

Long relegated to the fringe, Internet-enabled TV sets are finally

ready for prime time: Nearly 28 million will ship this year, up 125%

from 2009, and electronics research firm iSuppli Corp. estimates that

by 2014, 54% of flat-panel TVs will be Internet-enabled. But now that

couch potatoes can readily access a web series, “the question becomes,

How do we make them care?” says Jim Lanzone, CEO of Internet

programming guide Clicker.com,

who will speak at this L.A. event. Lanzone suggests a Yelp-like

recommendation system, where viewers searching for, say, comedy would

see episodes of online hit Between Two Ferns pop up alongside Curb Your Enthusiasm. “So many web originals are just as good as what’s on TV,” he sniffs. “We just have to level the playing field.” — DM