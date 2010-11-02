After pulling down millions in boardrooms, a number of former CEOs are
spending gobs to get into government: Carly Fiorina from HP spent $5.5
million on the California Senate primary, Meg Whitman from eBay is
making a $119 million bid to be California governor, and Linda McMahon
of WWE pledged $50 million to wrestle her way into the Senate for
Connecticut. Some argue a financial leg up is nothing compared with
political-outsider appeal. “When you have people in Washington for 28
years,” Fiorina has said, “how can they possibly know what is going
on?” — RA
Tue, November 02
Vote
Election Day
