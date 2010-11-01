Email Marketing Conference

Face it: No one reads your company e-newsletter. The average user

spends a mere 51 seconds skimming one — and needs only 90 seconds to

unsubscribe. To prevent inbox irritation, “include short stories or

bits of advice that are easily digestible,” recommends Chad White, research director at Responsys and a veteran of the Email Experience Council, this London conference’s sponsor. Design

is also crucial. Newsletters lose a fifth of subscribers to layout and

usability issues. And, please, don’t spam your readers. “It’s not about

more email,” White explains. “It’s about smarter email.” That’s an idea

we subscribe to. — AC