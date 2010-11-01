Face it: No one reads your company e-newsletter. The average user
spends a mere 51 seconds skimming one — and needs only 90 seconds to
unsubscribe. To prevent inbox irritation, “include short stories or
bits of advice that are easily digestible,” recommends Chad White, research director at Responsys and a veteran of the Email Experience Council, this London conference’s sponsor. Design
is also crucial. Newsletters lose a fifth of subscribers to layout and
usability issues. And, please, don’t spam your readers. “It’s not about
more email,” White explains. “It’s about smarter email.” That’s an idea
we subscribe to. — AC
Mon, November 01
Blast
Email Marketing Conference
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.