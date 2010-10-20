Infographic of the Day: How to Argue Online Without Resorting to F-Bombs

Ah, the Internet squabble. It can make even the most analytical mind sound like a shrieky high-school girl . Wouldn’t the Web be a better place if everyone learned to argue logically?

To that end, Craig Ward, a British-born New York-based designer, has produced an excellent flowchart on how to prove people wrong online. The guide reinterprets Paul Graham’s 2008 essay “How to Disagree,” a primer for Internet commenters and bloggers on the hierarchy of effective argument forms.

It’s familiar stuff to anyone who took a college logic class. Calling someone an asshole: bad. Refuting the central point: good.

Ward’s flowchart might look a tad confusing, and that’s precisely the point. “As anyone who’s tried to have an argument on a message board or forum will know, it can be a frustrating experience — often with multiple participants and several different overlapping comments and opinions,” he tells us. “With so many people weighing in, it can be all to easy to lose track of a thread so the complexity of the lines and the flow of the piece are intended to represent this.”