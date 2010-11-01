About The Influence Project

Who are the most influential people online right now? That’s what The Influence Project was designed to answer. More than 32,000 people joined us to find out, and get their photo in the magazine this November. Our exploration of influence was at turns controversial, hilarious, inspirational, and fascinating. And although the project is now closed for submissions, we are continuing to chronicle the spread of influence in digital media and beyond–follow this page to read our daily updates.

The Influence Virus: Our Unlikely Experiment in Social Media Letter from the Editor.

The New Influentials From YouTube celebrities to chief social-media officers, these unexpected players exert outsize impact and power online — offering new channels of communication that businesses can’t afford to ignore.

Measuring Influence One Click at a Time From No. 1 finisher Jeremy Schoemaker to Shaquille O’Neal (no. 1,709) and beyond, here are the 29,795 photographs we received from participants in our social-media experiment. Go to fastcompany.com/influence for details about the top finishers and to search for specific participants.