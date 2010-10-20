iFive: Zuck on His Biopic, iLife Rumors, RIM vs. Jobs, Street Artist J R Nabs Ted Prize, the Gulf at Six Months

The military has opened its doors to openly gay recruits for the first time –but cautions that policy could change again in the future, citing pending court cases. Justice may tarry, but business innovation waits for no one! We at Fast Company want you to know you can ask us anything, and we’ll tell you all about it.

1. Remember back when Mark Zuckerberg said he was boycotting the Facebook movie, The Social Network? Then his entire staff went to go see it on opening night, and probably the ones looking for promotions told him he was better looking than Jesse Eisenberg. Anyhow, something convinced Zuck to see the film, and he commented on it to YCombinator. “It’s interesting what stuff they focused on getting right Like every single shirt and fleece that I had in that movie is actually a shirt or fleece that I actually own.”

2. Can’t you just not wait four hours to know what Steve Jobs is going to be pitching at the Back to Mac event today? Well, you don’t have to! Some Polish folks fiddled with URLs on Apple forums and found new forums that had been set up for iMovie ’11, iPhoto ’11, and GarageBand ’11. They also found a page for “MBA.” Ergo, deduces Engadget, suffice it to say Steve will be talking about an iLife ’11 and a new MacBook Air (already suspected) this morning/afternoon. How do you say thank you in Polish?

3. But not everyone is excited about listening to the sound of Steve Jobs’s mellifluous voice. RIM CEO Jim Balsillie, unamused by Jobs having dissed the BlackBerry maker’s foray into seven-inch tablets (“tweeners,” Jobs called RIM’s not-quite-iPad sized PlayBook), said that Jobs can basically, well, shut it. “We think many customers are getting tired of being told what to think by Apple,” Balsillie blogged. “For those of us who live outside of Apple’s distortion field, we know that seven-inch tablets will actually be a big portion of the market.”

4. We’re talking big names here: Bill Clinton, E.O. Wilson, Bono–and now JR. The “shadowy” (thanks, NYT) Parisian guerrilla artist is the latest recipient of the TED conference’s annual $100,000 prize, joining the ranks of presidents, entomologists, and rock stars. JR’s work (see it here) typically consists of mural-style photographs posted in the slums, ghettos, and favelas of the world. JR was “stunned,” he told the Times reporter who got him on the phone on a Shanghai bus. “I’ve never applied for an award in my life.”

5. We’re six months out from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill catastrophe, and various reporters are weighing in. WaPo takes a relatively sunny view, saying that BP’s federally mandated dole-outs ($965 million to date, with $20 billion set aside for later) have “changed people’s lives profoundly” in south Louisiana. The AP has a more ominous, if vague, take, saying that even half a year later, “much remains unknown,” with the science “largely scattered” about what exactly 200 million gallons of oil does to a diverse ecosystem.