Kiva and Visa Partner Up, Extend Into Gulf Coast Region

Kiva announced today–on the one-year anniversary of their entrance into the U.S. market–an aggressive expansion into the Gulf Coast region, funded by a $1 million dollar donation from Visa, and spurred by a new partnership with ACCION Texas-Louisiana. The announcement comes just one month after Kiva, an online global micro-lending site, diversified into higher education loans, indicating the San Francisco-based non-profit is doing pretty well.

“The power of microfinance to my business? [It provides] Accessibility to

working capital to fund construction jobs at the front end,” New

Orleans borrower Damion Jeanpiere, pictured above, tells Fast Company.

Jeanpiere had a successful construction business prior to

Hurricane Katrina that was thrashed when the storm hit. And after

building it back up again, the oil spill forced him to lay off several

employees and he was almost forced to let go of several high-return

construction contracts.

“Because I was just starting out, I didn’t have a commercial

credit history. Without these microloans, keeping my business would

have been a challenge. The business environment before the oil spill

was such that a traditional loan wasn’t possible. We took our first

ACCION Texas-Louisiana loan just before the oil spill, and it carried

us through until another big project came along,” Jeanpiere says.

Kiva President Premal Shah said in a press release: “We see this partnership with Visa as a meaningful opportunity to empower small business owners and help revive the U.S. economy, starting with a region in urgent need.”

Visa Executive William Sheedy added,

“This partnership advances a shared mission of both Visa and Kiva: helping small businesses grow and ultimately create jobs. For many small business owners, a microloan can have an immediate impact and be a critical catalyst for their long-term success.”