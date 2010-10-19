10 Patterns in Our Continuously Disruptive World

When I first started helping organizations with change, leaders were coming to me saying, “We have new and better ways of doing business. Can you help us get people’s attention, then create the appetite and uptake so we can realize a return as fast as possible?”

But today it’s all different. Now, I have entire industries coming to me and saying, “Our core business is being totally disrupted. We have to get a grip on what this means, reinvent ourselves, build a new strategy. Help us cope, let alone succeed and thrive!”

Here are ten patterns I see coloring the shape and sounding the taste of today’s world:

1. We have moved from episodic to continuous change. No more plateaus to catch our breath. It’s a different game. We have moved from adapting to new grooves to grooving on adaptation.



2. Game changing is a way of life, not a once-in-a-lifetime event. I was speaking to a Fortune 9 (hint) executive VP and he said to me, “We used to do strategic planning every 3 years. Then it was every year. Now I want real time strategic planning as a core competency among my top leaders. It’s a requirement.”

3. The future is now. Star Trek is here. We are printing prosthetic limbs. The cloud makes it possible to scale up and scale down massive computing on demand just in time. Everyone knows where everyone goes on the web – and if you leave the grid, we know that, too. Virtual reality has merged with physical reality and the new hybrids are being mainstreamed through everyday tools that everyone has.

4. We have all hit the wall. There is more infrastructure, computing power, and data than anyone knows how to use. The frontier is now in applications because the limits have been removed. If you don’t do it, someone else will. That’s both the good news and the bad news. It’s bad news for most if you want to be first. It’s good news for everyone else because whatever you want will be here shortly – someone is working on it now.

5. Value is in the eye of the beholder. Trends don’t matter. What the guy next door is doing is immaterial. If he is tanking, you don’t have to. If he is succeeding, it does not mean you are even if you are in the same industry doing the same thing. All that matters is what you do, whether or not you do it well, and if other people want it. Period. It’s about all the different ways value is appreciated.