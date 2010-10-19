Mac Rumor Roundup: Lion on the Prowl?

As we reported last week, Apple’s super-secret event takes place at 10 am PT in Cupertino tomorrow. This is the one announced with opaque invitations to “Come see what’s new for the Mac.” Per usual, Apple has been tight-lipped about what they plan to unveil. But the rumors are flying. Here are some predictions:

A Lion in the tank?



The invitation promised “a sneak peek of the next major version of Mac OS X.” Given that the invitation includes the picture of a lion, the assumption is that the next version of OS X will be called Lion. Which would be consistent with previous versions (Puma, Jaguar, Tiger, and so on up to Snow Leopard, which came out in August 2009). The question is whether this would signify the end of the line for OS X. After all, if you name your versions after large cats, where do you go after the king of the jungle?

In any case, if there is a new operating system, it might include…

Incorporation of iOS



There’s been some speculation that Apple is going to start merging some elements from its iOS interfaces back into the Mac. MacStories, a perpetual source of Apple rumors, asserts that OS X will adopt iOS scroll bars and scrolling behavior. “That means you’ll have to say goodbye to the current Aqua scroll bars and get ready for a more minimal look,” MacStories writes. “Also, the “rubber band” elastic scrolling iOS is famous for is making its first appearance on the desktop.” Don’t expect the operating systems to merge much beyond that. After all, iOS is designed for touchscreen devices, which the Mac is not.