RIM Parlays Near BlackBerry Ban Into UAE Government Partnership

Research In Motion (RIM), threatened just a few weeks ago with being banned from the United Arab Emirates, has just landed a

deal to bring the UAE advanced egovernment services.

While there’s no provable direct link or proof that RIM gave government snoops a backdoor to its private data, the announcement comes just days after the end of a highly

public spat between RIM and the Emiratis. The deal is a complete 180 from the UAE’s prior threat to cut off BlackBerry service Oct. 11 if RIM didn’t give over access to its encrypted server information. Both

RIM and the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA)

reached a last-minute agreement to keep access in Dubai and elsewhere

going; the terms of the agreement have still not been disclosed.

As a bonus to the egovernment services deal, the UAE gets to have a hand in developing smartphone apps for the entire Middle

East—a very lucky tender for any government indeed.

The announcement was delivered during a keynote speach by RIM co-CEO Balsillie at Dubai’s GITEX

(Gulf Information Technology Exhibition), one of the largest gadget shows in the world. Held every autumn, the convention

serves as a main tech hub for the Middle East, North Africa,

and South Asia. In 2009, Microsoft launched Windows 7 for the first

time at GITEX. This year, it was RIM’s turn to shine and Balsillie showed

off their new BlackBerry PlayBook tablet in detail .