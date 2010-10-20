Virality Bites: The Web’s Most Unintentionally Hilarious Campaign Ads

The Old Spice guy and iPad ads might be revolutionizing campaign ads, with candidates capitalizing on Internet memes to gain “viral votes.” But in the age of YouTube, there’s a huge potential downside for novice politicos with online videos: unintentional virality.

What might not have grabbed headlines on CNN–the smallest flub or faux

pas–can make the rounds on social media in rapid fire. Clips that

might seem innocent to politicians are e-mail forward fodder to a whole

new generation of voters.

Think of Howard Dean’s famous scream following his 2004 loss in the Iowa primary. Decades ago, this wouldn’t have caused a peep, but in today’s media landscape pundits his jarring howl dominated an entire news cycle. This process is severely exacerbated by the Web. Even in 2004, before YouTube and Facebook, the scream was endlessly blogged, remixed and mashed-up. Nowadays, candidates must be more careful than ever.