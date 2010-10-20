Easy for You to Say: Conference Ho or Public Speaker No-Go

Mark Suster wrote about entrepreneurs he calls “conference ho’s.” (Yes, he means whores.) These junket-junkies spend too much time jet setting here and there to see and be seen; or more specifically, to speak and be spoken to from behind a podium. Suster questions whether all this public exposure is of value to the entrepreneur’s company, or just to their ego. A good question. A better one might be where Suster found these verbose, spotlight-seeking entrepreneur CEOs.

Tongue Tied

I have worked for not one, not two, not three (see where I’m going?) but four accomplished, successful, not to mention normally arrogant, self-aggrandizing, over-confident entrepreneurs who couldn’t string a sentence together while standing in front of a microphone.

One such entrepreneur boss completed a high profile keynote address, scheduled to run for over an hour, in under twenty minutes. Oops. Another–who had launched multiple companies, taken half a dozen public, and preformed in the past as a successful musician–practically had to be medicated before speaking in front of a group of party-goers at a launch function. And this was a crowd who had been drinking for hours. For free! Talk about an easy audience.

In my experience, the bolder and brasher the entrepreneur is behind the walls of his fiefdom, the bigger the phobia of public speaking. Psychotherapist Diane Hailparn explains that there are certain traits that make entrepreneurs high risk for phobias; mainly being creative and imaginative. The entrepreneur’s overactive creative minds can careen down the “what if” path to negative outcomes faster than other people. And once the negative spin cycle has started, it can be hard to stop. It turns out that the same characteristics that help entrepreneurs succeed in business may cause them to fail on stage.

Type Cast

According to Dr. Paul L. Witt, assistant professor of communication studies at Texas Christian University, the way this phobia will manifest itself on stage depends on whether the entrepreneur falls into the category of Habituater or Sensitizer. More simply put, whether they have high or low-trait anxiety.

Sensitizers, who have high-trait anxiety, are more tightly wound in general. On stage, their internal dialogue will focus on what’s going wrong instead of what they are saying. They’ll focus on their quivering voice, or shaking hands, or a person they see who doesn’t appear interested.