Where Do You Do Your Best Thinking (Part 2)

In my last post I wrote about some research that I conducted for my new book and considered where and when people did their “best thinking”, by which I meant deepest and most valuable thinking. So what else can we learn from this study?

One interesting observation was that there were no differences that could be attributed to age, gender, profession and so on. A second discovery was that not a single person mentioned digital communications. You might think that individuals aged under-twenty might have said “On my computer”, “On Facebook” or “ On Google” but this wasn’t the case. Digital technology, it seems, is great for developing and distributing our ideas but it is next to useless for creating ideas in the first place.

Most ideas, it seems, are hatched outside, often when we are alone or else they burst into life late at night when we are half asleep. Scribbled notes on odd bits of paper received a mention but Blackberries, iPads and cellphones did not. This could be because many of these devices are too new but I doubt it. To have an idea you need to be switched off not switched on it seems.

Here are my top ten ways to get good ideas…

1. You have to let something out to get something in. The essence of deep thinking is a calm and uncluttered mind, so get rid of things you don’t need.

2. Being by the ocean or moving water seems to help people to think. It seems to dilute some of the unwanted effects of the digital era, such as data deluge. By water we seem able to restrict the flow and become aware that not all data is useful.

3. Other forms of movement are good too. Try walking, running or various forms of transport (I’m thinking of planes, trains and automobiles but you may have other, better, ideas).