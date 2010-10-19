Global Heritage Fund Invests in Archaeologists to Save the World’s Most Endangered Sites

The Global Heritage Fund takes a unique approach to preserving global heritage sites:

bypassing governments and NGOs and investing directly in highly skilled

archaeologists and engineers to restore the vanishing temples, castles,

fortresses, tombs, and pyramids across the developing world. Much like a venture capitalist, the head of GHF now hunts the world’s forgotten places for

archaeologists that have the ability to train locals in restoration

practices, therefore providing jobs, securing a knowledge transfer that

withstands generations, and allowing for cultural attractions to once

again become a reliable source of revenue for impoverished nations.

“25 billion dollars has been generated this year through cultural

attractions in the developing world,” GHF founder Jeff Morgan tells Fast Company.

“Global heritage sites can be the number one industry for many

countries.”

Morgan is a former Silicon Valley entrepreneur who, through his extensive international business development trips, came to the realization that locals in developing countries often have no viable economic opportunities. With a background in urban planning and design from Cornell University, he “left” the Valley (though he still lives there) to start the Global Heritage Fund.

Today, the GHF is holding a forum at Stanford University to bring

together international experts in restoration and archaeology along with

local representatives from GHF’s working countries. One of the main topics will be the GHF report released this week finding that global heavyweights like the World Bank and UNESCO are failing to recognize the impact its investments can have in developing countries as opposed to places such as Italy. Global heritage sites in Cambodia, Peru, and Nepal are acknowledged as severely threatened due to unsustainable development and construction, pollution, irresponsible tourism, and overcrowding–investments in these sites would translate into billions of dollars in revenue for developing countries that need it the most.

“If you invest in one site, the whole region benefits from that income,”

Morgan says. But there is an imbalance in the world’s attention: There

are 40 UNESCO-named World Heritage sites in Italy, for example, and only four in Nepal and three in Guatemala.

Morgan’s view is controversial, and somewhat complicated. While he supports the preservation and restoration of globally significant sites, he doesn’t want to promote aggressive tourism. What he seeks is a balance. There are pricing schemes, reservation requirements, and quotas that could be enforced to prevent massive amounts of tourists from trampling all over Angkor Wat, for example. He calls his approach “Preservation by Design.”