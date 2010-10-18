Apple Crushes iPhone Sales, iPad Disappoints

Steve Jobs and company have reason for a Cupertino celebratory cha-cha: Apple crushed quarterly revenues on the tails of huge iPhone sales. Today, Apple posted record earnings of $20.34 billion–way up from last year’s quarterly revenue of $12.21 billion.

During the period, Apple sold a whopping 14.1 million iPhones, up 91% over the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting sales of 11 million, which the company handily beat. (So much for Antennagate.) Mac sales also shot up 27%, selling 3.89 million units, and iPods are still a strong draw, boasting 9.05 million sold during the quarter.

Interestingly, however, it appears strong reviews and a record-setting launch couldn’t meet analyst expectations for the much-touted iPad. Many had expected sales of 4.7 million; some estimated above 5.5 million. During the quarter, in fact, Apple sold 4.19 million — falling very short, considering the gadget’s hype.

We’ll have more coverage and analysis of Apple’s earnings report soon. Stay tuned.