South Korea’s Power Structure Hacked, Digital Trail Leads to China

South Korea’s primary intelligence

agency is claiming that China-based hackers stole confidential

material from the country’s diplomatic and security services

throughout the past year. If the new report by the National

Intelligence Service is correct, hackers inside

the People’s Republic of China gained access–via malware–to

personal computers and PDAs belonging to much of South Korea’s power

structure.

The booty? Sweet, sweet defense

documents.

It also appears South Korea was

well-aware that bureaucrats and government officials were falling for

Chinese malware. According to Kang

Min-Seok and Lee Ka-Young of the the right-wing JoongAng

Ilbo newspaper –who publish an

English edition in conjunction with the International

Herald Tribune — numerous

government memos

were sent out in 2010 urging caution against potential malware

hackers.

Emails

were sent from legitimate-looking addresses at two popular

South Korean portals, Naver

and Daum .

The accounts feigned legitimacy by

using the names of actual mid-level and high-level Korean bureaucrats

at both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Korean

Blue House .

Whoever

the hackers were, they seemed to have been targeting bureaucrats

involved in South Korea’s relations with the North. The three subject

headings used for the malware emails were “2010 Korean Peninsula

affairs outlook,” “Itinerary of Kim Jong-Il’s trip to China”

and “Briefing on Pritchard’s North Korea visit.” “Pritchard”

appears to be Charles

“Jack” Pritchard ,

former director of Asian affairs for the Clinton administration and

the Bush administration’s North

Korean envoy .

Pritchard’s last publicly announced visit to North Korea was

in November 2009 .

Once users opened

the emails, they found legitimate-appearing document attachments that

were actualy executable files. Upon being opened, they installed

malware that copied documents from the user’s computer or PDA to an

undisclosed address. According to one of the National Intelligence

Service warnings, “when the attached documents are opened, hacking

programs will infect the computer and all the stored data will be

stolen.”