Candidates Look to iPad, Old Spice Guy, Steven Slater for Viral Votes

Political capital is running on empty. Constituent anger is boiling, and voter backlash is almost guaranteed this November. To ease some of that tension between candidates and voters, some mid-term campaigns are starting to change their typical strategy of mudslinging attack ads, with bold negative claims and a deep voice narrator bashing opponents. Instead, in the era of YouTube, campaigns are creating Internet memes and takeoffs of popular brands to capture a piece of their popularity.

Today, for example, Democratic congressional candidate Surya Yalamanchili ran his first TV spot: a blatant rip-off of Apple’s iPad commercials. In the ad, a poorly-photoshopped iPad lists off the record of his opponent, Republican Rep. Jean Schmidt. “It couldn’t look like a standard political ad,” Yalamanchili, the former marketing director of LinkedIn, told Politico. “They’re awful, they’re so boring, they’re so negative.”

Does the music sound familiar?