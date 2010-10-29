Have Your Chocolate and Fund It Too: A New Vision for Microloans

Until recently, Marc Mathieu’s career path had little to do with fair trade or social entrepreneurship. He spent 12 years at Coca-Cola, most recently as the head of Global Brand Marketing. During his stint at Coke, Mathieu realized that sustainability and social purpose are must-haves in any brand and business.

“In today’s world, you can’t just tell people what to buy,” he says. “You have to tell them what they’re buying into. Coke was born with the idea of creating more happiness in the lives of people who drink it. Edison wasn’t just about electricity; he was about progress. Ford’s cars were about liberty and freedom. Most brands were born with a bigger purpose; we lost it a little bit in the 80s and 90s, but it’s making a comeback. People are starting to understand that it’s not just about consumption, but about making responsible choices for themselves and generations to come.”

That thinking led Mathieu to co-found The Hoop Fund, a new type of marketplace that launched in August where consumers can shop while also investing in a sustainable supply chain. On The Hoop web site, you can make loans in $25 increments to support fair trade worker cooperatives in Peru, Thailand, and Indonesia. You can also buy a bar of chocolate or a wool sweater from the companies supplied by these co-ops. Once the loan is paid back, you can re-lend it to another Hoop project or use that money to make a purchase.

“We’re linking two ends of the value chain,” Mathieu says. “I like chocolate, I eat chocolate, but I also promote this chocolate among my friends because I am personally invested in the change that this chocolate is trying to create at the producer level.”