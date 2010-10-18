How Apple’s MacBook Air Refresh Will Slay Optical Drives, Make You Reconsider Hard Drives

This week we’re expecting big things from Apple. One of them is a MacBook Air refresh, and some tempting details surfaced over the weekend. The leaked data inspires one interesting thought: Are we about to say bye-bye to the optical drive?

Engadget landed photos of a prototype for the Air refresh, dating from around April this year–the tech is definitely an advanced engineering model, since it incorporates the same CPU chip from existing Airs (rather than a souped up version that you can expect in a wholly new machine).

We’re in for some surprises. Gone is the little flip-down port for the USB socket that Apple proudly patented for the original version. Instead it looks like the entire machine is super-slim, possibly not even sporting the aerodynamic wedge of the current Air. Rumors are saying the base of the device is just a little deeper than a USB port has to be–we’re talking in the 8mm-ish range.

To achieve this Apple has ditched the hard drive and the optical drive.

Take note of this–it may be the biggest secret of these new machines, because Apple used the last Air as a test vehicle for the unibody MacBook and iPad designs. Apple’s saying you don’t need a hard drive, or an optical drive…even if you think you do.. In-built expandable storage is enough, they’re available as add-ons if you’re so inclined, and with wireless connectivity (and a cheap USB hub) you can access data in many ways, should you need to. Think of the last time you made heavy use of your optical drive, and ponder how many Apple users totally cram up their 320GB hard drives, and you’ll see why.

There’s also some discussion about those four battery packs in the chassis. They’re possibly cheap off-the-shelf units, which Apple may replace with a custom size-optimized version in the real machine, since this could potentially result in greater energy storage capacity. But if Apple keeps the cheaper units in there, they may be able to sell the Air at a newer, lower price point. There’s one USB port, one unknown port that looks the wrong shape and geometry to be another USB–it’s almost tempting to suggest it may be a microSIM card-slot for 3G connections. There’s also an SD card slot, useful for storage expansion since the new Air apparently uses a custom solid-state drive that’s more like a USB memory stick. MagSafe power is there, a mini-DVI display port…and that’s it.