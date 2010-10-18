Hitachi Bets Big on Batteries

Hitachi and Johnson Controls announced today that they are revving up for advanced energy storage in the EV age. The signed memorandum of understanding indicates that “The companies will study opportunities for collaboration in the fields of motive and non-motive advanced energy storage including Lithium-ion batteries, exploring potential cooperation across a wide span of initiatives including R&D, procurement, production, marketing, sales and standardization,” according to the press release.

Translation, Hitachi see’s the future. And it is battery powered. The company has produced over 1,200,000 storage cells, primarily used for hybrid trucks and buses.

“The introduction of efficient energy storage is anticipated in various fields in society for sustainable growth of the global economy. Hitachi is focusing its resources to the Social Innovation Business and related key devices, including advanced battery systems,” said President and CEO of Hitachi’s Battery Systems Company, Yoshito Tsunoda, in the press release.

And the company is expanding its lithium-ion battery options. “Hitachi considers lithium-ion batteries a key component for social infrastructure, such as railways, construction equipment, [and] power storage devices,” said the press release. The company was the first to mass produce automotive lithium-ion batteries back in 2000, according to the press release, and their next step will be to integrate control devices into the battery systems.

[Image: flickr user Argonne National Laboratory]