Innovation Agents – Bowen Dwelle, Founder and CEO, AdMonsters

Bowen Dwelle wants everyone to know that monsters are sexy. Not the fearsome-jawed, finger-licking, taunting monsters. Rather, those behind the scenes in the online advertising world. Dwelle says they are sexy in the big, strong and smart way of those loveable behemoths in Where the Wild Things Are — wild rumpuses notwithstanding. So when came time to name the global community of ad operations and technology leaders he was building, he dubbed it AdMonsters.

“From a software engineer’s perspective, the problems we work on are like hairy beasts — so loud they wake us up in the middle of the night,” Dwelle explains. To find solutions one must be a clever monster, he says, “Not aggressive, but in powerful pursuit of what you are doing.”

For all their tech savvy, the online advertising operations folk are a relatively obscure group. Though part of the advertising industry, Dwelle admits there is none of the Mad Men cachet surrounding the work. He likens it to his tenure at HotWired where, “I was working in the epicenter of online media but as a software architect I was not part of that world of the neon colors and cool fonts.”

Under the hood as an ad ops tech, Dwelle describes a fairly solitary endeavor. What’s more, “There was no community except for pure techies and coders.” With so much bureaucracy at trade organizations, not to mention the broad focus of most trade shows, Dwelle saw a real need to connect, “to people who were doing what I was doing.” So he created AdMonsters in 1999.

These days, Dwelle doesn’t have to do much convincing to get people to join. AdMonsters ranks have swelled to about 8,000 — and counting — thanks in part to the success of its series of conferences, including Publisher Forum, Leadership Forum, Network Operations Forum, and OPS. However, growth and scale are not the major goals, Dwelle maintains. “The challenge is how to keep quality and continue to be the most focused repository of information for our industry.”