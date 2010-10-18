2 Steps to Publishing a Blockbuster Business Book

Want to get your business or management book published? Well, here is a surefire way to see your name in lights. If any of the pile of recent best-selling business books I read over the last few weeks are any indication, this is what you need to do to make it big:

1. Write an article that makes a counterintuitive

and provocative claim. Something like, “Working less will produce more income,”

“Creativity is the key to any success,” or “X is making you stupid,” where X

can be just about anything, like television, the Internet, your job, your

family, your car, etc. The article lays

out your basic claim. Sprinkle a few data points and anecdotes, but don’t

provide the sources for them. End the article by pointing out that the details

for your claim are contained in a soon-to-be released book, and then provide a

link to pre-order the book.

2. Now, all you need to do is write the book,

and here is an outline that guarantees success:

•

Chapter 1 – Summary of your claim–pretty much the same

content as the article.

•

Chapter 2 – The history of something remotely-related to

the claim. For example, if your premise is that working less produces more

income, start with how few hours the cavemen had to invest in collecting food

and how success and happy they all were–I mean, after all, we are their

descendants … and here we are. Couldn’t have been that bad. This defines the good

ol’ days. Continue to describe the

history through the middle ages, in other cultures, etc. No need to worry about

relevance, just get the page count up.

•

Chapter 3 – Next, point out how everything went sour. Present

how ‘y’ ruined man’s happiness, where ‘y’ can be the industrial revolution,

capitalism, imperialism, French cooking, you name it. This provides a fulcrum around which you can

build your plan. Don’t worry how

simplistic the reason may be for why everything went down the tubes. This is merely a tool for presenting your

fool-proof plan.

•

Chapter 4 — Here you provide a bunch of anecdotes to ‘prove

your point.’ This doesn’t have to be based on solid data; company-sponsored

surveys of 25 pre-selected customers or random Twitter chatter are just fine. Be sure to present these data as ‘studies

have shown that … ‘ Pepper the data with anecdotes that prove your point. Again,

no need to be rigorous or well-rounded. Just pick whatever supports your point and

leave out the rest. Be sure to position these anecdotes as ‘a representative

selection of stories found during your thorough research of the subject.’