Google Grabs State Dept. Star Jared Cohen for Foreign Policy “Think/Do Tank”

Jared Cohen joined Google last week as the director of its newly created

Google Ideas “think/do tank”—an entity whose objective is to dream up

and try out ideas that address the challenges of counterterrorism,

counterradicalism, and nonproliferation, as well as innovations for

development and citizen empowerment. He has also landed a side gig as

an adjunct fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, focusing

on innovation, technology, and statecraft.

Google has now hired Cohen to set up Google Ideas, which will look

for innovative approaches to some of the stickiest international issues

of the day. Out of his New York office, Cohen will, he told Foreign

Policy, seek to “[build] teams of stakeholders with different resources

and perspectives to troubleshoot challenges.” As for why he decided to

give this a shot in the private sector, rather than in the public

sphere, to which these issues have traditionally belonged, Cohen says

there are “things the private sector can do that the U.S. government

can’t do.”

The big thing is the resources and the

capabilities. There are not a couple hundred [computer] engineers in

the State Department that can build things; that’s just not what

government does. You don’t necessarily have some of the financial

resources to put behind these things. It’s really hard to bring

talented young people in; there are not a lot mechanisms to do it.

[And] on some topics, it’s very sensitive for government to be the one

doing this.

Cohen’s flipped the script with his gig at Google. Before, he was in public service, reaching out to the private sector. Now he’s joining the private sector to see how it can help advance public goals.

Cohen joined Condoleezza Rice’s State Department in 2006, after traveling through Iran and the Middle East. Foggy Bottom’s policy planners hoped his insights would help them figure out how to deradicalize the region’s youth, who were the primary recruiting targets of extremist organizations. But in addition to learning about the hopes and dreams of the Middle East’s young people, he’d also learned about just how wired they were, prompting him to think technology might be able to help advance U.S. foreign policy goals. So he started leading delegations of tech leaders to places like Iraq, to see what they could come up with.

“The hypothesis was very simple,” he told Foreign Policy in September. “If you connect people that have expertise on tools with people that have expertise on Iraq, something innovative may happen.”

During his four years at the State Department, the youngest-ever member

of Foggy Bottom’s Policy Planning staff also led tech delegations to Mexico and Russia. He helped keep the lights on at Twitter during the

Iranian elections and brainstormed with entrepreneurs and innovators

about how cell phones and the Internet could help bring peace and prosperity to the far corners of the world.