Built Strong: Measuring Livestrong’s Revenue, Spending, Followers, and Reach

|Revenue in 2009
|Spending in 2009
|Twitter Followers
|Reach
|$27.6 million
From individuals
|$30 million
(81% of expenditures)
On programs, including:
|2.6 million
Lance Armstrong
|260,000
Visitors to online-support resources in 2009
|8,900
Calls or emails to SurvivorCare help line in 2009
|$15.2 million
From cause marketing and licensing
|$11 million
Education and policy
|992,000
CEO Doug Ulman
|19,200
Guidebooks and cancer planners given out in 2009
|8
Survivors programs at cancer hospitals
|$7.6 million
From merchandise sales and other sources
|$10 million
Advocacy and government relations
|79,000
Livestrong
|90
YMCAs offering Livestrong workouts for cancer survivors
|more than 1,800
Local events organized by volunteers in 2009
|$8.8 million
Grants
|170
Groups in Livestrong’s Young Adult Alliance