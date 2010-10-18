advertisement
Built Strong: Measuring Livestrong’s Revenue, Spending, Followers, and Reach

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Revenue in 2009 Spending in 2009 Twitter Followers Reach
$27.6 million
From individuals		 $30 million
(81% of expenditures)
On programs, including:		 2.6 million
Lance Armstrong		 260,000
Visitors to online-support resources in 2009		 8,900
Calls or emails to SurvivorCare help line in 2009
$15.2 million
From cause marketing and licensing		 $11 million
Education and policy		 992,000
CEO Doug Ulman		 19,200
Guidebooks and cancer planners given out in 2009		 8
Survivors programs at cancer hospitals
$7.6 million
From merchandise sales and other sources		 $10 million
Advocacy and government relations		 79,000
Livestrong		 90
YMCAs offering Livestrong workouts for cancer survivors		 more than 1,800
Local events organized by volunteers in 2009
  $8.8 million
Grants		     170
Groups in Livestrong’s Young Adult Alliance

 

