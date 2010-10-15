Facebook Co-Founder Didn’t Learn Anything From “The Social Network”

Today, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin took to the intertubes under the provocative headline: “What I Learned From Watching ‘The Social Network.'” Let us save you the time: He didn’t learn much. Played brilliantly by Andrew Garfield in Aaron Sorkin’s biting and sensational new film, Saverin is portrayed sympathetically, the poor sap forced out of Facebook and devilishly teased by Justin Timberlake, aka Sean Parker. (Don’t feel too bad though: He’s reportedly worth $1.1 billion.)

So what did the real-world Saverin glean from the experience? A whole lot of cliches and boilerplate. Reading his tell-all, you’d forget this was a guy who helped start one of the most important companies of this century; rather, he sounds more like someone plagiarizing a bad business 101 handbook.

True innovation is blind.

Unlike so many things in life, there are no boundaries as to who can be an entrepreneur.

The creation of a business from the embryo of a concept is the genius of the entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship involves mistakes and failures.

[Entrepreneurs] will struggle. They will fight. Many will fail. Others will thrive.



Entrepreneurship must be encouraged by everyone around the world.



Has he been reading a page-a-day calendar?

For such a controversial film as the The Social Network, Saverin is rigidly uncontroversial. We’re not looking for juicy details or sensationalist anecdotes about the company’s founding. But you’d think a co-founder of Facebook could provide a little more insight into the imagination and drive that it takes to build an idea from the ground up. Thank the Heavens that Aaron Sorkin, and not Eduardo Saverin, wrote The Social Network.

Saverin saves the best part for last, his bio:

Eduardo Saverin is a co-founder of Facebook. Eduardo managed the business development and sales aspects during Facebook’s early years. Eduardo graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College with a degree in Economics.



Is anyone hiring?