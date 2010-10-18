“Buy my product!”

I was prepping to share product development war stories with an NYU

MBA class, and I didn’t know where to begin. So I thought back to when I first

joined a skunkworks within a big tech company, and remembered how puzzled I was

with the peculiar language that circulated around the executive team. Fast

forward to today, and these concepts continue to be relevant to every risky or

transformative initiative I start up.

So, I’ve decided to start a “Word of the Day” series which describe

my personal take on essential concepts you too may encounter in your startup, business

development, or Lean Six Sigma team. It’s not gospel, so I welcome feedback or additional

ideas/words I ought to cover. The words are in no particular order of

importance.

Okay, boys and girls, heeeeeeeeeeeeeere’s–Ha! Ha! [Peewee

Herman laugh]–the Word of the Day!

“EVANGELIST”

This is a great word to start with because

every great product begins with great ideas. And great ideas originate from,

and are pushed into being by, change agents or “evangelists”. These guys don’t

just drink the Kool-Aid, they live it and truly believe in the innovation they’re

about to introduce.