How Republicans Are Using Social Media to Win Mid-term Elections

Last month, press secretary Robert Gibbs tweeted a New York Times story detailing the questionable ties between lobbyists and House Minority Leader John Boehner: “Don’t forget this handy clip & save graphic of ‘K Street Cabinet’ (black & white photo doesn’t do that tan justice!).” Boehner quickly retorted on Twitter, “‘Across From White House, Coffee with Lobbyists,’ @PressSec forgot to Tweet about Dems meeting w/lobbyists @ Caribou.”

It was a first for the dirty world of politics: a petty back and forth between two party figureheads on Twitter, a service that could become a platform for digital mudslinging. But to Matt Lira, digital communications director for House Minority Whip Eric Cantor, the online squabble is actually a sign that our government is improving, even though it appears but another instance of our politicians tearing each other apart.

“It’s really cool,” Lira says, brimming with excitement.

Lira has every reason to be optimistic–he’s witnessed the power social media can have on politics first hand. Before joining Cantor’s senior staff, Lira brought his digital know-how to the 2008 presidential election. He watched as a little-known Illinois senator named Barack Obama shot to the national stage in part from his campaign’s innovative use of social media. He saw a grassroots movement flourish online from Facebook to Twitter to YouTube. He witnessed Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes tap into the huge force of the Internet, with help from a huge Web staff from the Obama campaign. And he watched all this happen–from the other side, running a tiny digital team of just four or five staffers for John McCain.

Lira now spends his days making social media a core ingredient of conservative strategy, and it’s already beginning to show signs of success. Republicans have passed Democrats in social media use. Mid-term candidates, a central focus of Cantor’s position as House Whip, are crushing their left-leaning opponents in Facebook fans and Twitter followers. “We’ve been very enthusiastic about spreading the good word about social media,” Lira says. “Television changed not just how politics and government worked, but it changed who was in government–social media is doing the exact same thing.”