The Multitool for the Dark and Stormy Minimalist [Exclusive]

When it’s launched in February of 2011, the Gerber FIT multi-tool will be train-like in both its Art Deco shape and its singular sense of purpose. There are 10 tools on this baby, which sounds like a lot — but really isn’t. In the photo of our presale unit above, you see one arm extended; that’s actually a two-tipped screw driver and a bottle opener near the hinge, making this one little arm a total of three tools. Clever.

The FIT is bigger than an average Swiss Army knife but lighter than you’d expect, and its spine houses a AAA battery that should power the LED flashlight (which is ample, even blinding in low-light) for roughly the next 400 years. The FIT also houses scissors, a two-edged blade, micro screw drivers, tweezers and an anodized aluminum housing that is a sharp but perfunctory green.

Have we mentioned it looks like a train?

Launches February 2011. Price: $50.

