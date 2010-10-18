DC Status Snowboard Boot Lets You Click and Carve

This DC snowboard boot uses the Boa lacing system, a steel wire enclosure that you fasten and release using two front-facing knobs that ratchet the laces to optimal tightness. We’ve seem the Boa system at work in cycling shoes, hiking boots and even medical casts, but the DC status boot, which is new for the 2010-11 snow season, uses Boa’s most robust lacing system yet. Click the knobs clockwise to tighten the boot, or pull outward to loosen. Go ahead, crash: in my experience with Boa lacing products, your legs will probably break before the closure system does.

If by some freak occurrence you do manage to break the stainless steel wire, you can always tie them together like conventional laces. In such a case, we recommend using your teeth to tighten the knot; in the shred industry, you can never been too gnarly.

Available this fall; price unannounced.

WANT MORE WANTED?



Follow Wanted on Twitter @wantedblog