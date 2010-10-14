JetBlue Goes Populist For New Ad Campaign [Video/Pics]

At last night’s Masters of Design event, Fiona Morrisson, who helped transform JFK’s T5 terminal into JetBlue’s hip, people-friendly gateway, teased the audience about the airline’s forthcoming brand campaign.

Behind it, she says, is an industry adage that’s especially popular at JetBlue: You’re not flying planes, you’re flying people. As relevant as that is to the company’s passenger-centric image, the statement makes even more sense in the context of JetBlue’s new ad campaign, which debuts today and launches officially tomorrow on YouTube.

The print component is upbeat–uplifting, even. “You Above All” is the snappy centerpiece slogan–done up in a cool blue type treatment.

The video advertisements take the power-to-the-people message even further–and in a decidedly more aggressive direction.