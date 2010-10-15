Investing in Post-Conflict Zone Startups Just Might Save the World

When Kevin Braithwaite, a serial entrepreneur and director of the incubator RootSpace, tells fellow Silicon Valley types that he’s investing in startups in Lebanon, they usually look at him like he’s crazy. “Most people choke on their drinks and walk away,” he tells Fast Company. As it turns out, they’re the ones who might be crazy: An increasing number of investors are looking to post-conflict zones and fragile states as promising future markets.

It’s admittedly a radical idea, as a panel of experts pointed out at the Social Capital Markets conference in San Francisco last week. The average poverty rate in these countries is 54% — enough to scare any traditionally minded investor away. There are obvious risks like instability, the lack of infrastructure, the high rate of loan defaults, and the massive brain drain caused by the expatriation of the more educated and mobile sector of the population.

But a shift is taking place among investors, and on the governmental level, too. The global cost of conflicts is $100 billion; dishing charity cash and

sleeping bags to these regions doesn’t change much — but introducing

innovation and business skills to the local economy can. In September, President Obama signed a policy directive recognizing for the first time the importance of development to national security. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has implemented credit guarantees, incentive grants to lending institutions, and reduced transaction costs as ways to minimize collateral damage of doing business in fragile states.

“Our focus in post-conflict situations is around two important things: to reduce the risk of return to conflict, and to improve and accelerate the well-being of the conflict zone population,” says David Ferguson, Director of the Global Development Commons at USAID. According to a World Bank study, 40% of conflict zones return to their state of conflict within a decade. “It’s a deadly spiral,” says Ferguson. “Peace companies are a way to break that cycle.”

Post-conflict zones can be a solid financial investment — albeit with slower returns, says Paul van Zyl, former executive secretary of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission and CEO of PeaceVentures. “I actually don’t think the places we’re looking at are very risky,” he says. “Kenya has had decades of nepotism and ethnic favoritism that created a toxic conflict, but it’s also a very open economy with billions of dollars worth of goods produced by crazily gifted entrepreneurs.”